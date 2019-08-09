Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) Reaches $6.19 52-Week High; Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Enable Midstream Partners had 8 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) on Thursday, February 21 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, June 20. See Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) latest ratings:

20/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $14 Initiate

20/06/2019 Broker: LP Common Units representing limited partner interests Rating: Bmo Capital

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: LP Common Units representing limited partner interests Rating: Mizuho

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy New Target: $17 Upgrade

12/02/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

The stock of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) hit a new 52-week high and has $6.75 target or 9.00% above today’s $6.19 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $536.12 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. If the $6.75 price target is reached, the company will be worth $48.25 million more. The stock increased 7.28% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $6.19. About 2.19 million shares traded or 33.27% up from the average. Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) has risen 299.26% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 299.26% the S&P500. Some Historical APPS News: 04/05/2018 – B. Riley Financial, Inc. Exits Position in Digital Turbine; 16/05/2018 – Digital Turbine to Host Analyst Day in New York City on Thursday, June 21, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 11/05/2018 – Digital Turbine to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Digital Turbine Announces the Sale of Content and Advertiser & Publisher Businesses; 01/05/2018 – Digital Turbine Sees Deal Completed by June; 25/04/2018 – Digital Turbine Appoints Roy H. Chestnutt to Board; 22/04/2018 DJ Digital Turbine Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APPS); 25/04/2018 – Digital Turbine Appoints Roy H. Chestnutt to its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Digital Turbine: Chestnutt Increases Board to 7 Members

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.92 billion. It operates in two divisions, Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. It has a 10.16 P/E ratio. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.09. About 538,093 shares traded. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Digital Turbine had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. Roth Capital maintained the shares of APPS in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by FBR Capital. Roth Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4.25 target in Tuesday, March 26 report.

