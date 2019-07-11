Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) Reaches $5.31 After 6.00% Up Move; General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Had 5 Bulls

Among 11 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Mills had 24 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Monday, February 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of GIS in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, March 14 to “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of GIS in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of GIS in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. Jefferies maintained the shares of GIS in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. See General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) latest ratings:

The stock of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.31. About 703,883 shares traded. Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) has risen 150.62% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 146.19% the S&P500. Some Historical APPS News: 01/05/2018 – Digital Turbine Sees Deal Completed by June; 25/04/2018 – Digital Turbine Appoints Roy H. Chestnutt to Board; 04/05/2018 – B. Riley Financial, Inc. Exits Position in Digital Turbine; 22/04/2018 DJ Digital Turbine Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APPS); 25/04/2018 – Digital Turbine: Chestnutt Increases Board to 7 Members; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 25/04/2018 – Digital Turbine Appoints Roy H. Chestnutt to its Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – Digital Turbine Presenting at Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – Digital Turbine to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – Digital Turbine to Host Analyst Day in New York City on Thursday, June 21, 2018The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $433.74 million company. It was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. We have $5.63 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:APPS worth $26.02 million more.

Among 2 analysts covering Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Digital Turbine had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. FBR Capital maintained the shares of APPS in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital given on Tuesday, March 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Tuesday, March 26.

Digital Turbine, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, app advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company has market cap of $433.74 million. It operates through two divisions, Advertising and Content. It currently has negative earnings. The Advertising segment offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices; Discover software, which provides application installation and management, as well as detailed reporting to advertisers and carriers; and mobile user acquisition platform that allows mobile advertisers to engage with right clients for their applications.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold General Mills, Inc. shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Limited Com has 46,575 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 1,720 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.34% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 24,437 shares. Franklin Resource Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 506,013 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 0.23% or 10,298 shares. Axa holds 0.35% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 1.73M shares. Spinnaker reported 0.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Credit Agricole S A accumulated 0.04% or 15,349 shares. Cap Advsr Ok reported 83,001 shares. First Tru Company holds 0.47% or 91,187 shares in its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank holds 9,938 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 796,607 shares. Diligent Limited holds 13,582 shares. Haverford Trust Co holds 0.02% or 16,800 shares. Massachusetts Finance Services Ma reported 0.39% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company has market cap of $32.21 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It has a 18.55 P/E ratio. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.