Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) Reaches $5.22 After 4.00% Down Move; Cardinal Capital Management Cut Cts (CTS) Stake

The stock of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.22. About 548,379 shares traded. Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) has risen 150.62% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 146.19% the S&P500. Some Historical APPS News: 01/05/2018 – Digital Turbine Announces the Sale of Content and Advertiser & Publisher Businesses; 25/04/2018 – Digital Turbine: Chestnutt Increases Board to 7 Members; 22/04/2018 DJ Digital Turbine Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APPS); 11/05/2018 – Digital Turbine to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Digital Turbine Sees Deal Completed by June; 11/05/2018 – Digital Turbine Presenting at Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – B. Riley Financial, Inc. Exits Position in Digital Turbine; 25/04/2018 – Digital Turbine Appoints Roy H. Chestnutt to its Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Digital Turbine to Host Analyst Day in New York City on Thursday, June 21, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Digital Turbine Appoints Roy H. Chestnutt to BoardThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $407.26M company. It was reported on Jul, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $5.01 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:APPS worth $16.29 million less.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased Cts Corp (CTS) stake by 47.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 360,079 shares as Cts Corp (CTS)’s stock declined 8.74%. The Cardinal Capital Management Llc holds 400,414 shares with $11.76M value, down from 760,493 last quarter. Cts Corp now has $908.48 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $27.76. About 15,368 shares traded. CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) has declined 9.72% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CTS News: 14/03/2018 – CTS Eventim Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – CTS EVENTIM SAYS EXPECTS REVENUES AND NORMALISED EBITDA TO GROW IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – CTS Corp 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 26/04/2018 – CTS Corp Backs 2018 Sales $435M-$455M; 26/04/2018 – CTS Corp Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.32-Adj EPS $1.44; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO SAYS CTS LABS PREVIOUSLY UNKNOWN TO CO; 26/04/2018 – STARHILL GLOBAL REIT 3Q DPU 1.09 SING CENTS VS 1.18 CTS YR AGO; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – COMPLETED ITS ASSESSMENT OF CTS’ REPORT AND IS IN THE PROCESS OF DEVELOPING AND STAGING DEPLOYMENT OF MITIGATIONS; 13/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Non-invasive CTS Device Clinical Trial; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – INVESTIGATING CTS LABS REPORT, WHICH CO GOT, TO UNDERSTAND METHODOLOGY & MERIT OF FINDINGS

Digital Turbine, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, app advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company has market cap of $407.26 million. It operates through two divisions, Advertising and Content. It currently has negative earnings. The Advertising segment offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices; Discover software, which provides application installation and management, as well as detailed reporting to advertisers and carriers; and mobile user acquisition platform that allows mobile advertisers to engage with right clients for their applications.

Among 2 analysts covering Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Digital Turbine had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by FBR Capital. The stock of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Roth Capital. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The stock of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Roth Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold CTS shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.73 million shares or 0.51% less from 30.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Capital Ltd holds 0.12% or 9,622 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of America De stated it has 0% in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) for 26,922 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Gamco Et Al invested 0.49% of its portfolio in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Moreover, Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv stated it has 480 shares. Tributary Capital Mgmt Limited invested in 0.94% or 442,294 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp owns 765,000 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Tower Capital (Trc) has 0.01% invested in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Bluemountain Management Lc holds 0% or 4,275 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru holds 0.01% or 1.24 million shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 61,108 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw And has invested 0% in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS).

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne stake by 221,936 shares to 1.14 million valued at $62.60M in 2019Q1. It also upped Invitation Homes Inc stake by 39,973 shares and now owns 781,341 shares. Lakeland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LBAI) was raised too.