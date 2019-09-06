Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Turbine Inc. 5 5.54 N/A -0.06 0.00 Rosetta Stone Inc. 22 2.56 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Digital Turbine Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Digital Turbine Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -7.3% Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6%

Volatility & Risk

Digital Turbine Inc.’s current beta is 1.8 and it happens to be 80.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Rosetta Stone Inc. has beta of 0.21 which is 79.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Digital Turbine Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rosetta Stone Inc. are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. Digital Turbine Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Rosetta Stone Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Digital Turbine Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$4.13 is Digital Turbine Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -44.71%. Competitively Rosetta Stone Inc. has an average target price of $27, with potential upside of 42.48%. The information presented earlier suggests that Rosetta Stone Inc. looks more robust than Digital Turbine Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.4% of Digital Turbine Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.2% of Rosetta Stone Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 13.51% of Digital Turbine Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.5% of Rosetta Stone Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digital Turbine Inc. -0.55% 5.44% 36.78% 139.21% 299.26% 196.72% Rosetta Stone Inc. 1.28% -0.99% -10.38% 54.82% 54.82% 40%

For the past year Digital Turbine Inc. was more bullish than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Summary

Digital Turbine Inc. beats Rosetta Stone Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.