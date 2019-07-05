Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.5% of Digital Turbine Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.87% of all Application Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Digital Turbine Inc. has 13.51% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 9.16% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Digital Turbine Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Digital Turbine Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Turbine Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Digital Turbine Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.13 2.12 3.93 2.65

$4.13 is the consensus price target of Digital Turbine Inc., with a potential downside of -21.48%. The potential upside of the rivals is 136.30%. Given Digital Turbine Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Digital Turbine Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Digital Turbine Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digital Turbine Inc. 4.37% 16% 40.48% 138.82% 150.62% 121.86% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year Digital Turbine Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Digital Turbine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Digital Turbine Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 2.23 Quick Ratio. Digital Turbine Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Digital Turbine Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.75 shows that Digital Turbine Inc. is 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Digital Turbine Inc.’s peers are 22.86% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Dividends

Digital Turbine Inc. does not pay a dividend.