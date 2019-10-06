Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Turbine Inc. 7 1.40 62.94M -0.06 0.00 CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 5 -0.08 15.57M 0.11 77.24

Table 1 demonstrates Digital Turbine Inc. and CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Turbine Inc. 909,537,572.25% -18.7% -7.3% CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 289,405,204.46% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Digital Turbine Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has 3.4 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Digital Turbine Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Digital Turbine Inc. and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.4% and 1.9%. About 13.51% of Digital Turbine Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digital Turbine Inc. -0.55% 5.44% 36.78% 139.21% 299.26% 196.72% CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 5.87% -16.22% -24.42% -31.27% 0% -2.52%

For the past year Digital Turbine Inc. had bullish trend while CooTek (Cayman) Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Digital Turbine Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.