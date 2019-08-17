Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Turbine Inc. 4 4.83 N/A -0.06 0.00 Cision Ltd. 12 1.29 N/A -0.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Digital Turbine Inc. and Cision Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -7.3% Cision Ltd. 0.00% -3.5% -0.6%

Risk & Volatility

Digital Turbine Inc. has a beta of 1.8 and its 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cision Ltd.’s 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Digital Turbine Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Cision Ltd. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Digital Turbine Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cision Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Digital Turbine Inc. and Cision Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cision Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Digital Turbine Inc.’s consensus price target is $4.13, while its potential downside is -36.66%. Competitively Cision Ltd. has an average price target of $14, with potential upside of 118.41%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cision Ltd. seems more appealing than Digital Turbine Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Digital Turbine Inc. and Cision Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 45.4% and 54.4% respectively. Insiders owned 13.51% of Digital Turbine Inc. shares. Competitively, Cision Ltd. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digital Turbine Inc. -0.55% 5.44% 36.78% 139.21% 299.26% 196.72% Cision Ltd. -1.61% -8.86% -12.62% -13.42% -31.06% -11.2%

For the past year Digital Turbine Inc. had bullish trend while Cision Ltd. had bearish trend.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.