Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) and Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Comparison side by side

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) and Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Turbine Inc. 4 4.12 N/A -0.24 0.00 Aware Inc. 3 3.97 N/A 0.09 35.89

Demonstrates Digital Turbine Inc. and Aware Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Digital Turbine Inc. and Aware Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aware Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 3%

Volatility and Risk

Digital Turbine Inc.’s current beta is 1.75 and it happens to be 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Aware Inc.’s 118.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.18 beta.

Liquidity

Digital Turbine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Aware Inc. which has a 14.7 Current Ratio and a 14.7 Quick Ratio. Aware Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Digital Turbine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Digital Turbine Inc. and Aware Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Digital Turbine Inc. has a consensus price target of $4.13, and a -20.88% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Digital Turbine Inc. and Aware Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.5% and 32.1%. Digital Turbine Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.51%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.4% of Aware Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digital Turbine Inc. 4.37% 16% 40.48% 138.82% 150.62% 121.86% Aware Inc. -0.62% -5% -10.03% -14.32% -20.25% -10.53%

For the past year Digital Turbine Inc. had bullish trend while Aware Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aware Inc. beats Digital Turbine Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging software products for medical images, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as offers software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.