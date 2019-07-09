Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Valuation Rose While Blb&B Advisors Cut Holding by $320,370; Lodge Hill Capital Lifted Parker Hannifin (PH) Position by $3.69 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 24.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 2,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,353 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $994,000, down from 11,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $120.43. About 604,082 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 32.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 21,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 88,325 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16M, up from 66,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $165.82. About 592,038 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 4.14% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – INVENTORIES AT QTR-END $1.73 BLN; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – QTRLY ORDERS INCREASED 11% FOR TOTAL PARKER; 08/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Parker Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 Parker Reviews Win Strategy™ Successes and Announces New Financial Targets at New York Investor Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin 3Q Net Profit Rises, Raises Outlook; 19/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – NEW DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A 15% INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 66 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Global Robotic Exoskeleton Market Forecast to 2022: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 30.38% with Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics, Parker Hannifin, ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin Had Agreed With DOJ to Divest Business; 10/05/2018 – MCE Opens Its Seventh ParkerStore™ in Wisconsin

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Groesbeck Nj invested in 0.37% or 4,086 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp Inc has 645 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Us reported 8.99 million shares. Fil Limited has 0.04% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 201,516 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh invested 0.53% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Two Sigma Secs Ltd reported 1,965 shares. 23,945 were reported by Naples Advsrs Ltd. Taylor Frigon Cap Mgmt Limited has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Grassi Investment Management has 74,460 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Mariner Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Eqis Management holds 6,178 shares. Patten Gru reported 2,120 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Bailard reported 3,150 shares stake. Adage Capital Prns Group holds 260,100 shares.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $850.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 10,960 shares to 58,683 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 23,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,521 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $44,052 activity.

Analysts await Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, down 1.81% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.66 per share. DLR’s profit will be $339.51M for 18.47 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.78% negative EPS growth.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 65,820 shares to 368,531 shares, valued at $27.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 9,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,654 shares, and cut its stake in Topbuild Corp.

