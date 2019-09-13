Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Valuation Declined While First Financial Bank – Trust Division Boosted by $305,370 Its Position; As Newmont Mining (NEM) Stock Value Rose, Cheviot Value Management Lifted Position

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 2,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 34,047 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.01M, up from 31,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.27. About 849,595 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Cheviot Value Management Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 84.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc bought 131,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 286,138 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.01 million, up from 155,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 6.49 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington Tru Com reported 40,200 shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.03% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.08% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Gam Holdg Ag accumulated 469,035 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Andra Ap reported 105,900 shares stake. Federated Investors Pa holds 1.25 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Bard Assocs Inc invested 0.34% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 18,049 are held by Moors & Cabot. Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mgmt Company has invested 0.45% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Korea Investment has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 120,665 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Financial Architects holds 0% or 438 shares. Capital World accumulated 0.05% or 5.66 million shares.

Cheviot Value Management Llc, which manages about $280.11 million and $231.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE) by 8,279 shares to 202,306 shares, valued at $8.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold DLR shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 231,892 were accumulated by Osterweis Mngmt. Carroll Associate reported 0% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Benjamin F Edwards And Company Incorporated owns 6,316 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Limited Liability invested in 16,432 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 0.14% or 260,771 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Incorporated Ma stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Com Limited owns 0.13% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 12,790 shares. Amp accumulated 0.15% or 234,415 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.8% or 91,051 shares. 207,424 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks Inc. City Holding reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Pettee Invsts reported 1,990 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 40,167 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Com owns 0.19% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 177,416 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd invested in 0.05% or 68,032 shares.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $657.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IWM) by 5,898 shares to 220,042 shares, valued at $34.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 13,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,089 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Coffee (NASDAQ:SBUX).