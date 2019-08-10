Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Stock Value Declined While Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Decreased Stake; Lpl Financial Holdings (LPLA) Shareholder Wildcat Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $7.36 Million as Valuation Rose

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) by 51.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 106,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The institutional investor held 101,712 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08 million, down from 208,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $75.19. About 554,998 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 06/03/2018 – LPL Flubs its Platform Conversion — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EBITDA $647.8M; 17/05/2018 – LPL Financial Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 30/04/2018 – Will LPL’s ‘Unbelievable’ Bonuses Be Enough? — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – LPL Financial Spends Big on Recruitment — Barrons.com; 25/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – DJ LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPLA); 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01; 02/05/2018 – Regulators: LPL Will Buy Back Illegally Sold Securities From Investors With Interest; 01/05/2018 – LPL Financial Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 42.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 2,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 3,583 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $426,000, down from 6,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $120.3. About 835,118 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold LPLA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 76.20 million shares or 0.69% more from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timpani Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.49% or 14,826 shares. Illinois-based Grp Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Alpha Windward Limited Com holds 0.01% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) or 133 shares. The Massachusetts-based Westfield Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.37% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Shell Asset Management owns 9,390 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Samlyn Cap Limited Company reported 3.74% stake. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Rech invested in 413,210 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt holds 7,510 shares. Georgia-based Signaturefd Lc has invested 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Hanseatic Management has 12,548 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 339,083 shares. Moreover, Origin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 1.2% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 29,270 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 19,800 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc stated it has 407,105 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Analysts await LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 23.48% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.32 per share. LPLA’s profit will be $136.12 million for 11.53 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Mngmt Inc holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 50,322 shares. Madrona Financial Svcs Ltd Liability Company reported 2,095 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. 2,875 are owned by Edmp. Capital Global accumulated 797,403 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt invested in 285,724 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Llc invested 0.02% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). L S, California-based fund reported 15,652 shares. Principal Group Incorporated stated it has 1.59M shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Cambridge Investment has invested 0.02% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Patten Gru invested in 0.11% or 2,120 shares. Arrow Fincl Corp accumulated 380 shares. Us State Bank De has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Proshare Advsr Lc holds 0.05% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) or 71,312 shares. Ftb holds 346 shares. Iowa Natl Bank owns 27,113 shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 26,951 shares to 32,760 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 49,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).