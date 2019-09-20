Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Stock Price Declined While Apg Asset Management Us Increased by $36.62 Million Its Position; Zuckerman Investment Group Holding in Motorola Solutions (MSI) Lowered as Shares Rose

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 3,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 83,046 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.85M, down from 86,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $168.04. About 303,401 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Wins US$200M P25 Contract in Australia; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA MANAGED SERVICE CONTRACT CAN EXTEND FOR A FURTHER FIVE YEARS; 28/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Completes $1B Acquisition of Canadian Video Surveillance Firm; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – WILL EXPAND AND UPGRADE RADIO NETWORK SERVING VICTORIA POLICE, AMBULANCE VICTORIA AND METROPOLITAN FIRE BRIGADE; 10/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SAMUEL C. SCOTT WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT 2019 ANNUAL MEETING; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees FY18 Rev Up 14%

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 313,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 9.30M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10B, up from 8.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $124.42. About 541,183 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11 billion and $13.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 406,864 shares to 726,500 shares, valued at $88.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 259,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24.65 million shares, and cut its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold DLR shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Banking Corporation holds 0% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) or 76,551 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 272,650 shares. Voloridge Ltd Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 18,025 shares. Legg Mason holds 2.97% or 330 shares in its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.06% or 2,431 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.06% or 2.23M shares in its portfolio. 42,158 were accumulated by Wesbanco Bankshares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 43,691 shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset invested 0.02% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust invested in 0.08% or 29,813 shares. Haverford Trust Company has 0% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Rhumbline Advisers reported 336,404 shares stake. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Research accumulated 3,751 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co invested in 0.21% or 256,617 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited reported 166,030 shares.

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc, which manages about $757.08M and $452.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 87,616 shares to 732,361 shares, valued at $15.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 88,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 383,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR).

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, down 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. MSI’s profit will be $301.25M for 23.08 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold MSI shares while 166 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 143.02 million shares or 4.53% more from 136.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mufg Americas Hldgs has invested 0.02% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Strs Ohio holds 16,321 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Finance Architects Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 61,070 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Scotia Capital Inc reported 1,212 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Fund invested in 3,437 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 24,585 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Stratos Wealth Limited reported 0.02% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Three Peaks Capital Mngmt Lc holds 1.34% or 27,816 shares in its portfolio. Colony Gru Limited Com reported 1,341 shares stake. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Hm Payson & holds 0% or 85 shares. Columbus Circle Investors invested 0.59% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). 189,936 were reported by Aperio Group Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Optimum Inv Advisors has 0% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 21 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.01 billion activity. The insider BROWN GREGORY Q sold 264,635 shares worth $46.79M.