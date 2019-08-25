Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Stake Has Lifted by Lpl Financial Llc; Mangrove Partners Has Lowered Atlantic Pwr (AT) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 43.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 19,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 65,383 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78 million, up from 45,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $120.72. About 750,500 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018

Mangrove Partners decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (AT) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners sold 1.44 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 7.57M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08M, down from 9.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Atlantic Pwr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $257.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.35. About 312,398 shares traded. Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) has risen 11.16% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AT News: 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER – REPRICING OF $510 MLN SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN, $200 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AT ITS UNIT; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.12; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power 1Q Rev $80M; 20/03/2018 Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 184% to 24 Days; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – COMBINED SAVINGS OF THREE REPRICING TRANSACTIONS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.1 MLN OVER TERMS OF FACILITIES; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION ANNOUNCES REPRICING OF APLP HOLDINGS TERM LOAN AND REVOLVER; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. ‘B+’ Long-Term Corporate Credit Rating; 02/04/2018 – LAUNCH: ATLANTIC POWER $510M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; LENDER CALL 4/3; 18/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 62% to 74 Days; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION RELEASES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Digital Realty: Attractive Valuation In Growing Industry – Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Data REITs up amid CyrusOne sale interest report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Digital Realty Expands IBM Cloud’s Direct Link Reach and Capabilities in Sydney – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Business Growth Power Digital Realty Trust’s (NYSE:DLR) Share Price Gain of 105%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (Put) by 91,136 shares to 300 shares, valued at $353,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tapestry Inc by 13,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,424 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Lc accumulated 127,122 shares. M&R Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 775 shares. Pettee Invsts Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,340 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Inc reported 260,100 shares. Community Natl Bank Na reported 130 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dubuque State Bank Company stated it has 0% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Moreover, Cap Guardian Trust Com has 0.03% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 17,738 shares. Cetera Limited Co holds 6,649 shares. Raymond James Finance Services holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 60,644 shares. American Assets Inv holds 0.08% or 4,150 shares in its portfolio. Lasalle Invest Securities Limited Liability holds 1.11% or 362,372 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Bokf Na holds 63,332 shares. Optimum Inv Advisors stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). 19,752 were reported by Telos Mgmt Inc.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 5,126 shares to 300,791 shares, valued at $29.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cai International Inc (CAP) by 254,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 976,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Penn Va Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold AT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 65.21 million shares or 6.01% more from 61.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 114,110 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) or 16,680 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0% invested in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) for 83,309 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 0% or 6.86 million shares in its portfolio. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 51,035 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited Company accumulated 0.02% or 71,100 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 232,700 shares. D E Shaw & Co owns 692,345 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Macquarie Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Intl Grp Inc reported 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Principal Grp Inc has 0% invested in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Prudential Fincl invested 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Citadel has invested 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT).