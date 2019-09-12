Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Stake Has Increased by Apg Asset Management Us Inc; Qualcomm (QCOM) Valuation Declined While Brown Advisory Securities Decreased Its Holding by $1.22 Million

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 313,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 9.30M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10B, up from 8.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $126.52. About 872,450 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 17.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 15,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 75,196 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72 million, down from 91,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $79.01. About 4.94 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – Intel downplays report of interest in Broadcom; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED 2ND FEWEST VOTES SO FAR; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TOM HORTON CONTINUES AS LEAD DIRECTOR; 17/03/2018 – Tech Trader: After Qualcomm, Broadcom’s Plan B Looks Complicated — Barron’s; 06/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline, sources say [16:56 GMT06 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 08/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Google, Qualcomm team up to support fast commercial availability of Android P; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXECUTIVES SPEAKING AT INVESTOR MEETING; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Broadcom CFIUS Response ‘Deliberately Seeking to Mislead Shareholders’; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom’s $142bn bid for Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM GETS PRESIDENTIAL ORDER PROHIBITING PROPOSED TAKEOVER

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.91 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

