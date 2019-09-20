Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Shares Declined While Honeywell International Has Decreased Its Stake; Pacad Investment LTD Has Trimmed Position in Best Buy (BBY) by $492,798 as Share Price Rose

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 36.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 7,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 12,275 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $856,000, down from 19,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $66.77. About 2.14 million shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy 1Q Rev $9.11B; 05/04/2018 – BEST BUY SAYS [24]7.AI INCIDENT MAY HAVE COMPROMISED CUSTOMERS; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy Announce Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership to Offer New Fire TV Edition Smart TVs; 24/04/2018 – Urban Armor Gear to Launch New Plasma Case for Apple iPad and iPad Pro Exclusively at Best Buy; 27/03/2018 – Station Park Signs Best Buy to Open New Store in Farmington; 18/04/2018 – Amazon, Best Buy forge `smart TV’ pact; 20/04/2018 – Best Buy in Five-Year, $1.25B Credit Pac; 30/05/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Kaspersky suits to overturn government ban; 19/04/2018 – Consumer activists, experts advise against buying ZTE phones

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 9,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 57,410 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.76 million, down from 66,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $125.03. About 2.03M shares traded or 84.77% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $257.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 10,025 shares to 75,578 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 0.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.63 per share. DLR’s profit will be $337.68 million for 19.06 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 9.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.93 per share. BBY’s profit will be $270.60M for 16.37 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Best Buy Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

