Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Shares Declined While 1832 Asset Management LP Lowered Position; Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Shareholder Contravisory Investment Management Lowered Its Position by $314,545

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 1,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 32,030 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71M, down from 33,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $201.87. About 267,367 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 10/04/2018 – Car Insurance Penalties For Distracted Driving Up Nearly 8,000% Since 2011, The Zebra Reports; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 40.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 63,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68M, down from 106,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $119.75. About 835,284 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial Corp invested in 101,656 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 32,989 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 9,922 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bbt Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.72% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Wells Fargo Mn has 0.08% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 1.27M shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd holds 1.62% or 18,269 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 54,341 shares. 1,385 were accumulated by Cleararc Cap Inc. Bahl Gaynor holds 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) or 1,100 shares. Mariner Ltd Company stated it has 2,932 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bluestein R H Communication owns 2,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hsbc Plc holds 17,178 shares. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 0.05% or 5.60M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 64,981 shares. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 3,332 shares.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $257.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 22,390 shares to 22,678 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Co reported 0.02% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 40,431 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 1.19M shares for 0% of their portfolio. 142,917 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement System Et Al. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 731,678 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Regions has invested 0% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). The Missouri-based Enterprise Fincl has invested 0% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Cetera Advisor Net Ltd reported 2,006 shares. Capital Fund Management Sa owns 63,485 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa has 0.04% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Security National Bank Of So Dak reported 2.14% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Natixis LP reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,494 shares to 4,700 shares, valued at $363,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 31,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).