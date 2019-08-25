Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Shareholder Resolution Capital LTD Decreased Its Holding as Share Value Declined; Kar Auction Services (KAR) Stake Lifted by Snyder Capital Management L P

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc. (KAR) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 63,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 1.89M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.04M, up from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Kar Auction Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $24.59. About 1.68 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 14.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 110,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 645,994 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.87M, down from 756,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $120.72. About 741,963 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “With Volatility Set to Explode, 4 Jefferies Value Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why KAR Auction Stock Just Dropped 11% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Shares Have Generated A Total Return Of 8.7% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Legacytexas Financial Group I by 91,565 shares to 830,663 shares, valued at $31.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) by 11,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 579,150 shares, and cut its stake in Idex Corp. (NYSE:IEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Board has invested 0.02% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership accumulated 860,101 shares. Renaissance Techs stated it has 158,300 shares. Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Schwartz Investment Counsel invested 0.27% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.02% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Cibc Mkts holds 36,813 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Co has 0.04% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Massachusetts Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 451,935 shares. Cornerstone holds 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 898 shares. Meeder Asset accumulated 1,025 shares. 286,404 were reported by Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Com. Prudential Financial Inc holds 7,720 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Equity Research invested in 23,721 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Whittier Tru Commerce Of Nevada holds 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 928 shares.

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Data REITs up amid CyrusOne sale interest report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Digital Realty Expands IBM Cloud’s Direct Link Reach and Capabilities in Sydney – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Digital Realty Trust: This 5.85% Preferred Stock IPO Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 24, 2019.

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93B and $3.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 137,531 shares to 9.25M shares, valued at $146.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR) by 642,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Heights Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 125,000 shares. Da Davidson invested in 0.08% or 41,322 shares. Moreover, Tealwood Asset Management has 1.62% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). First Republic accumulated 445,111 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Bailard Inc holds 3,150 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dearborn Prns Limited Liability Com invested in 0.83% or 104,614 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.34% or 22,168 shares in its portfolio. 39,906 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Pinebridge Lp stated it has 0% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Tiemann Inv Advisors Limited Liability owns 1,710 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc owns 0.01% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 2,328 shares. L And S Advsr, a California-based fund reported 15,652 shares. Grp One Trading Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Arrow Fin Corp, New York-based fund reported 380 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 109,640 shares in its portfolio.