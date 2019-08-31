Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Shareholder Presima Decreased Position as Market Valuation Declined; Tealwood Asset Management Has Increased Its Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Stake

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 26,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 472,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.28M, down from 499,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $123.63. About 645,520 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 191.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 38,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 58,329 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, up from 19,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $43.42. About 928,618 shares traded or 21.49% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $113,125 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 104 were reported by Brandywine Global Limited Com. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 12,867 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp owns 1.95M shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Financial Corporation invested in 0% or 28 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). 8,018 were reported by Numerixs Invest Technology. Raymond James & Assocs reported 66,984 shares stake. Kennedy Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.16% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Peavine Capital Ltd reported 13,043 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Strategic Ltd Llc holds 42,141 shares. Moreover, Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 151,803 shares. Comerica Bancorp, a Michigan-based fund reported 5,902 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd owns 5,594 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks owns 74,569 shares.

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s Pickup: We Need More Guidance, Not Less; Walmart Exec On Driver Productivity (Or Lack Of It) – Benzinga” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Must Know About Western Alliance Bancorporation’s (NYSE:WAL) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Target: Losing The Battle To Amazon And Walmart – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Western Alliance Sees Huge Deposit Growth – The Motley Fool” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Headhaul: Dow Is Down – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Digital Realty Trust 5.250% PFD SER J declares $0.3281 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Business Growth Power Digital Realty Trust’s (NYSE:DLR) Share Price Gain of 105%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Digital Realty Expands IBM Cloud’s Direct Link Reach and Capabilities in Sydney – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Digital Realty Trust: This 5.85% Preferred Stock IPO Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 24, 2019.