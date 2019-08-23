Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Shareholder Blb&B Advisors Trimmed Holding by $320,370 as Valuation Declined; As Encore Cap Group (ECPG) Valuation Rose, Corsair Capital Management LP Upped Holding

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) by 48.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 18,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The hedge fund held 56,374 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $36.71. About 473,831 shares traded or 87.63% up from the average. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Participate in J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas This Week; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE CAPITAL 1Q REV. $272M, EST. $324.9M; 08/05/2018 – Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Holding in Encore Capital Published in Error; 09/05/2018 – Encore Capital Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16-17; 05/04/2018 – Ascent Capital Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes; 19/04/2018 – DJ Encore Capital Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECPG); 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 05/03/2018 – SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY NSCLC COHORT DATA EXPECTED 2Q18

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 24.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 2,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 8,353 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $994,000, down from 11,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 601,933 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ECPG shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Incorporated accumulated 8,369 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 43,631 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 36,819 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Blackrock owns 3.83M shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). 32 were reported by Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated. Corsair Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.47% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 56,374 shares. Pnc Financial Service Group accumulated 0% or 34,987 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 19,581 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Fmr Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). 135,728 were accumulated by Nordea Inv Mgmt. Smith Graham Company Investment Advsrs L P, Texas-based fund reported 340,348 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 1.55 million shares.

More notable recent Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Encore Capital Group Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 07, 2018. More interesting news about Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Encore President and CEO Ashish Masih Named to U.S.-India CEO Forum – GlobeNewswire” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $45.26 million activity.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $325.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 99,800 shares to 55,260 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 16,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,432 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tealwood Asset Mgmt has 1.62% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested 0.1% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Cap Fund Mngmt Sa reported 63,485 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,304 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stoneridge Investment Lc reported 25,494 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr has 0.02% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Everence Capital Management reported 7,006 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt stated it has 210,253 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Nv owns 0.01% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 42,958 shares. American Assets Inv Management Llc invested in 4,150 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 114,403 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) invested in 0.04% or 3,583 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 149,328 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Company reported 16,664 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.