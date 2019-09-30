Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Share Price Declined While Osterweis Capital Management Raised Holding by $3.22 Million; General Dynamics (GD) Stake Has Upped by Pure Financial Advisors Inc

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 27,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The hedge fund held 231,892 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.32 million, up from 204,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $129.78. About 267,371 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50

Pure Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 43.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc bought 2,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 7,593 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 5,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $183.29. About 478,401 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 28/03/2018 – Defense contractor CACI withdraws offer for CSRA; 12/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: JET AVIATION TO BUY HAWKER PACIFIC FOR $250M; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics Drops Most Since 2015 on Weak Aerospace Sales; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS EXPECTS G500 CERTIFICATION IN JUNE OR JULY; 15/05/2018 – Keel Laid for Future USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118); 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TRANSACTION IS NOW VALUED AT $9.7 BLN, INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF $2.8 BLN IN CSRA DEBT; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To General Dynamics’ New Unsecured Notes; 23/03/2018 – Gulfstream Aerospace Extends Successful Student Program To Dallas-Fort Worth

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. U S holds 1.13% or 12,060 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advisors reported 12,899 shares stake. Lipe Dalton reported 1,625 shares. Nomura has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Cobblestone Cap Ltd Com New York has invested 0.04% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 45,773 shares. Michigan-based Chemical Bancorp has invested 0.2% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Moreover, Winslow Evans Crocker has 0.04% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated owns 1,573 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 10,000 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 2,000 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.11% or 65,027 shares. Jane Street Group Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Tiemann Invest Advsr holds 0.36% or 2,745 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Company holds 0.55% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 501,640 shares.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $557.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 3,162 shares to 81,564 shares, valued at $8.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,090 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FTY).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $28,549 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold DLR shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investec Asset Ltd reported 0.14% stake. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,433 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Company holds 16,804 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 696 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0.15% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Eqis Capital reported 5,652 shares. Security Savings Bank Of So Dak has 2.03% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Telos reported 19,788 shares stake. Allstate holds 0.08% or 36,541 shares in its portfolio. Smith Salley Assocs owns 26,790 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd has 0.23% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Da Davidson reported 40,423 shares. Capital Ca has invested 0.09% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Cbre Clarion Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).