Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Market Valuation Rose While Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Decreased Holding by $2.98 Million; As Exelon Com (EXC) Stock Price Rose, World Asset Management Raised Stake by $414,600

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Exelon Corp Com (EXC) by 13.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 8,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,186 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, up from 60,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $45.48. About 9.19M shares traded or 83.43% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 19/04/2018 – EXELON IS ‘STRONGLY COMMITTED TO FUTURE OF NUCLEAR ENERGY’; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION SAYS FILED WITH ISO NEW ENGLAND INC TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION’S UNITS 7, 8, 9, AND JET UNIT ON JUNE 1, 2022; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 90% FROM 100%: NRC; 09/04/2018 – ComEd Seeks to Jumpstart Solar, Other Renewables in Illinois; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 93C; 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 80% POWER FROM 100%:NRC; 01/05/2018 – Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend; 23/03/2018 – Five Exelon Utilities Issue Request for Proposals Regarding Aggregation of Capacity Resources in PJM; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Will Reduce Emissions From Internal Ops by 15 % by 2022

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.88M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $117.52. About 820,893 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dearborn Partners Llc has 104,614 shares. First Midwest Bank Trust Division invested in 2,332 shares. Stoneridge Invest Prtn Lc owns 25,494 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa owns 3,583 shares. Wafra Inc, a New York-based fund reported 195,870 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus invested 0% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Fenimore Asset Inc reported 0.91% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). 19,382 are held by Schnieders Cap Mgmt Limited Liability. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.12% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Aew Limited Partnership stated it has 3.85% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Natl Pension Service invested in 254,703 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt owns 23,247 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 20,721 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.08% or 182,100 shares.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65B and $766.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 50,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.63 EPS, down 1.81% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.66 per share. DLR’s profit will be $338.75M for 18.02 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 1.40 million shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. North Star Investment Corp accumulated 24,704 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 609 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Ameriprise Fincl reported 4.47 million shares. Teilinger Cap Limited reported 50.41% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Usca Ria Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Meeder Asset Management accumulated 179,544 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company stated it has 0.08% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Luminus Mngmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 1.40M shares. The Belgium-based Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.6% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Brown Advisory Limited Liability Corp, a Maryland-based fund reported 5,957 shares. Fred Alger Management reported 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Voloridge Investment Limited Liability Company holds 115,027 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

