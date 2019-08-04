Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Holding Maintained by Apg Asset Management Us Inc; Seidman Lawrence B Has Cut Community Finl Md (TCFC) Position by $1.71 Million; Market Value Rose

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 2.15 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 8.99M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07B, up from 6.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $117.21. About 929,010 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR)

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Community Finl Corp Md (TCFC) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 18,079 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 79,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Community Finl Corp Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.02M market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $31.89. About 4,063 shares traded. The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) has declined 5.22% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TCFC News: 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Community Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCFC); 02/05/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Reports Operating Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 29/03/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Community Bank of the Chesapeake is Casual for a Cause; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 159.4 MLN RUPEES VS 74.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – INDIA’S TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 11.3 MLN RUPEES VS LOSS 98.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 02/05/2018 – Community Financial 1Q EPS 22c; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11 billion and $13.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 766,000 shares to 3.05M shares, valued at $102.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 536,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.69M shares, and cut its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (NYSE:TRNO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Co Ltd invested in 0.12% or 11,700 shares. Edmp Incorporated stated it has 0.33% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0% or 4,146 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 314,992 shares. Winfield Inc reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Company holds 4,743 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 2.23 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Avalon Advisors accumulated 179,348 shares. Principal Finance Group has invested 0.18% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Citigroup Inc holds 231,229 shares. Heritage Mgmt Corp holds 0.02% or 2,590 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.2% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Alps accumulated 0.01% or 16,294 shares. Goelzer Investment Management Inc reported 50,322 shares. Taylor Frigon Cap Mngmt Lc has 8,943 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $44,052 activity.

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Looking For Value In REITdom – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Ascenty Opens Four New Data Centers in Brazil – GuruFocus.com” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Broadcom, Cognizant, Digital Realty, Murphy Oil, RealReal, Snap, Sproutâ€™s, Twitter and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Investment ‘Trifecta’ Could Send Digital Realty Trust Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold TCFC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 1.53 million shares or 10.70% less from 1.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern has 0% invested in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) for 49,353 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Banc Funds Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.4% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). 11,537 are owned by Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) for 215,579 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 1,600 shares. Private Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 189,089 shares or 0.81% of the stock. The New Jersey-based Seidman Lawrence B has invested 0.42% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). 14 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 7,415 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company owns 2,375 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 18,368 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Com reported 42,790 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 105 shares stake.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $29,970 activity. $3,030 worth of The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) was bought by Parlett John K Jr on Monday, April 29.

More notable recent The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Community Bank of the Chesapeake Promotes Benjamin Hall to Senior Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer – GlobeNewswire” on January 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “B. Scot Ebron Joins Community Bank of the Chesapeake as Executive Vice President, Virginia Market Banking Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on October 19, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Help Support Our Local Communities With Community Bank of the Chesapeake’s 8th Annual Holiday Food and Toy Drive – GlobeNewswire” on November 15, 2018. More interesting news about The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Community Financial declares $0.125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $122.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 126,112 shares to 698,157 shares, valued at $20.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 183,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 390,781 shares, and has risen its stake in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC).