Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Holding Held by Vident Investment Advisory Llc; Wellington Management Group Llp Cut Its Matador Res Co (MTDR) Position by $3.79 Million

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Matador Res Co (MTDR) by 51.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 199,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 184,010 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, down from 383,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Matador Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $15.65. About 1.34M shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – PLANS TO FURTHER INCREASE ITS DIVIDEND; 24/05/2018 – Matador Resources: Steven W. Ohnimus to Resign From Board on June 7; 20/04/2018 – DJ Matador Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTDR); 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MATADOR RESOURCES CO TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 02/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 32C; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 24/04/2018 – MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG MT4.BN – SHAREHOLDERS OF MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG TO DECIDE ON MERGER AT GENERAL MEETING; 19/04/2018 – MATADOR REPORTS COMPLETION & EXPANSION OF BLACK RIVER PLANT; 01/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Matador Private Equity AG (MAT.BN) Now SQL.BE

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 15.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 3,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 26,286 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 22,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $123.63. About 770,991 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 970 shares to 865 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS) by 49,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,191 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact Inv Mgmt has 0.18% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 741,816 shares. 3,624 were accumulated by Amica Mutual Ins. Sun Life Fincl reported 354 shares. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP holds 20,000 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Corporation reported 421,677 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 342,500 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Fca Tx owns 2,141 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Carroll Financial Associates holds 0% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 400 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Llc holds 1.82% or 91,014 shares. Moreover, Fernwood Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 2,225 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust Tru reported 151 shares. First Midwest State Bank Division has invested 0.04% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 4,146 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 13 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $596,099 activity. Hairford Matthew V also bought $22,275 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares. The insider Lancaster David E bought $22,365. Shares for $88,800 were bought by STEWART KENNETH L.. The insider Foran Joseph Wm bought 8,000 shares worth $120,400. Shares for $54,933 were bought by POSNER DAVID M. on Thursday, August 8. $49,961 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by PARKER TIMOTHY E..

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 42,904 shares to 2.79 million shares, valued at $51.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 23,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Mngmt Company Ltd Company holds 64,019 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 3.32M shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 1.26 million shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Glenmede Communications Na reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Sg Americas Securities Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 63,903 shares. 9,800 were reported by Adams Diversified Equity Fund. Sei has invested 0.01% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). 128,917 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Regions Finance Corp reported 16,739 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Moreover, Quantbot Lp has 0% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 384 shares. Pier Cap reported 397,044 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Tributary Capital has invested 1.32% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Cs Mckee LP holds 0.1% or 56,150 shares.

