Digital Realy Trust (DLR) Holder Cim Investment Mangement Has Lifted Stake; Workday (WDAY) Stake Boosted by Utah Retirement Systems

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Digital Realy Trust Inc (DLR) by 207.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 5,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 8,292 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $977,000, up from 2,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Digital Realy Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 1.93M shares traded or 84.66% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 8.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 2,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 29,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.08 million, up from 27,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $167.59. About 1.28M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12,633 shares to 229,063 shares, valued at $10.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 22,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $273.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 5,257 shares to 2,576 shares, valued at $296,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rite Aid Corp by 225,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,548 shares, and cut its stake in American Int’l Grp Inc (NYSE:AIG).