Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Touches $129.63 High on Sep, 30; INVENTERGY GLOBAL (INVT) Shorts Down By 94.44%

INVENTERGY GLOBAL INC (OTCMKTS:INVT) had a decrease of 94.44% in short interest. INVT’s SI was 100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 94.44% from 1,800 shares previously. It closed at $0.0202 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) reached all time high today, Sep, 30 and still has $138.70 target or 7.00% above today’s $129.63 share price. This indicates more upside for the $27.01B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $138.70 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.89B more. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $129.63. About 210,983 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 0.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.63 per share. DLR’s profit will be $341.70M for 19.76 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust , through its controlling interest in Digital Realty Trust, L.P., engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management of technology-related real estate. The company has market cap of $27.01 billion. It focuses on strategically located properties containing applications and activities critical to the day-to-day activities of technology industry tenants and corporate enterprise datacenter users, including the information technology departments of Fortune 1000 companies, and financial services companies. It has a 118.82 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s property portfolio consists of Internet gateway properties, corporate datacenter properties, technology manufacturing properties, and regional or national offices of technology companies.

Among 2 analysts covering Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Digital Realty Trust has $14700 highest and $12200 lowest target. $134.50’s average target is 3.76% above currents $129.63 stock price. Digital Realty Trust had 8 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 30. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, September 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold Digital Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colonial Tru, South Carolina-based fund reported 8,884 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.06% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Illinois-based Optimum Inv has invested 0.06% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). First Tru Advisors Lp stated it has 90,168 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks has invested 0.18% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Texas Yale Cap Corp has 0.19% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 21,662 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Citigroup invested in 319,436 shares. Novare Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.79% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 2,190 shares. Westpac Banking stated it has 76,551 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fernwood Inv Management Limited Liability reported 2,225 shares. 3.33 million are held by Northern. Duff And Phelps Investment Co has 766,514 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Inventergy Global, Inc., an intellectual property investment and licensing company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and licensing patented technologies of various technology and small companies. The company has market cap of $383,482. The firm acquires portfolios in the telecommunications industry primarily in core network infrastructure and mobile broadband communications divisions. It has a 0.03 P/E ratio.