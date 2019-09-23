Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) EPS Estimated At $1.64; Ionic Capital Management Lifted Its Carnival Plc (CUK) Holding

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased Carnival Plc (CUK) stake by 229.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ionic Capital Management Llc acquired 24,546 shares as Carnival Plc (CUK)’s stock declined 16.53%. The Ionic Capital Management Llc holds 35,256 shares with $1.60M value, up from 10,710 last quarter. Carnival Plc now has $32.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.53. About 373,323 shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) has declined 21.50% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CUK News: 04/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return; 30/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Calendar of Events for Virgin Islands Carnival 2018; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.31, REV VIEW $18.70 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return; 05/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS; 01/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: Idaho Department of Labor Job Carnival; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Rev $4.2B; 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part Of Ship’s Naming Ceremony; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival says it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban

Analysts expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report $1.64 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.61% from last quarter’s $1.63 EPS. DLR’s profit would be $341.68 million giving it 19.06 P/E if the $1.64 EPS is correct. After having $1.64 EPS previously, Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $125.03. About 2.22M shares traded or 100.71% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Carnival Corporation Honored with Skift Design Award for Best Cruise Experience – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Carnival Corporation Names Sandra Rowlett to Newly Created Role of Vice President, Incident Analysis Group – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Will Higher Yields Make Cruise Ship Stocks Buoyant Again? – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Carnival Corporation’s Cruise Line Brands Resume Regular Sailings to The Bahamas – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Carnival Corporation & plc Announces Exchange Rate For Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold CUK shares while 29 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 11.34 million shares or 13.65% more from 9.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Limited Liability owns 34,824 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 364,144 shares. Motco holds 116 shares. 35,256 were reported by Ionic Mngmt Ltd Company. Rmb Ltd Company reported 21,616 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2,564 shares. Bartlett Company Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK). First Personal Financial stated it has 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK). Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK). Fifth Third Financial Bank stated it has 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK). Missouri-based Svcs Corp has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 9,094 shares in its portfolio. 4,531 are owned by Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc. Ameriprise Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) for 9,173 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) holds 94 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp stake by 146,317 shares to 446,609 valued at $1.49M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Crescent Acquisition Corp stake by 56,300 shares and now owns 43,700 shares. Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call) was reduced too.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. The insider DONALD ARNOLD W bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought 20,000 shares worth $930,000.

More recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How We Evaluate Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:DLR) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. Also Investorplace.com published the news titled: “4 Artificial Intelligence Stocks for Any Investor – Investorplace.com” on September 18, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:DLR) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold Digital Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 36,130 were reported by Buckingham Mgmt. Mirae Asset Invests holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 179,561 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 0.11% or 47,524 shares. 9.30M were accumulated by Apg Asset Mngmt Us. Navellier And Assoc stated it has 0.32% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Naples Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 24,235 shares. Amica Retiree Tru accumulated 0.05% or 511 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.16% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 171,222 shares. Serv Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 72,096 shares in its portfolio. Korea Investment has 111,174 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Nbt Retail Bank N A Ny accumulated 0.04% or 2,056 shares. Boston Common Asset Lc reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Gateway Invest Advisers Lc holds 0.19% or 177,416 shares. Intact Inv Mngmt Inc reported 42,100 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp owns 29,813 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Digital Realty Trust has $14700 highest and $120 lowest target. $129.67’s average target is 3.71% above currents $125.03 stock price. Digital Realty Trust had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of DLR in report on Thursday, September 19 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 30. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”.