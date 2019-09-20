Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) EPS Estimated At $1.64; Bio-key International (BKYI) SI Decreased By 26.65%

Analysts expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report $1.64 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.61% from last quarter’s $1.63 EPS. DLR’s profit would be $341.68M giving it 18.88 P/E if the $1.64 EPS is correct. After having $1.64 EPS previously, Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $123.83. About 2.59M shares traded or 135.34% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Bio-key International Inc (NASDAQ:BKYI) had a decrease of 26.65% in short interest. BKYI’s SI was 27,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 26.65% from 37,900 shares previously. With 11,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Bio-key International Inc (NASDAQ:BKYI)’s short sellers to cover BKYI’s short positions. The SI to Bio-key International Inc’s float is 0.44%. The stock decreased 3.37% or $0.0216 during the last trading session, reaching $0.62. About 1,205 shares traded. BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) has declined 38.86% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.86% the S&P500. Some Historical BKYI News: 15/05/2018 – BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL INC – WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE, BIO-KEY WOULD EXPECT TO GENERATE POSITIVE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 30/04/2018 – BIO-key to Display its Biometric Software and Hardware Solutions at connect:ID May 1 – 2 in Washington, DC; 16/04/2018 BIO-key to Showcase TouchLock Line of Biometric & Bluetooth Travel and Bicycle Locks at Hong Kong Global Sources Gifts and Hom; 15/05/2018 – BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL INC – BIO-KEY IS REITERATING ITS FULL YEAR REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $8 MLN – $12 MLN; 15/05/2018 – BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL INC – WOULD EXPECT TO GENERATE POSITIVE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold Digital Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 336,404 shares. Albion Gru Ut accumulated 22,216 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.04% stake. Huntington Bank has invested 0.13% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Moreover, First Midwest Bank & Trust Tru Division has 0.04% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Umb Natl Bank N A Mo reported 0.05% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Jane Street Limited Liability Corp owns 2,625 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated reported 6,316 shares. Security National Trust holds 6,400 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank invested in 0% or 3,195 shares. Conning stated it has 0.01% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Spinnaker Trust owns 0.18% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 14,836 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Co invested in 68,032 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc holds 2.38M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 849,737 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Digital Realty Trust has $14700 highest and $120 lowest target. $129.67’s average target is 4.72% above currents $123.83 stock price. Digital Realty Trust had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, September 19 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $120 target in Monday, March 25 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of DLR in report on Friday, August 30 with “Overweight” rating.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The company has market cap of $25.80 billion. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, gaming, life sciences and consumer products. It has a 113.5 P/E ratio. Additional information about Digital Realty is included in the Company Overview, available on the Investors page of Digital Realty's website at www.digitalrealty.com.

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. The company has market cap of $8.93 million. The Company’s solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their application. It currently has negative earnings. The company's products include Vector Segment Technology SDK, a biometric software development kit that provides developers the ability to incorporate its biometric capabilities into their respective product offerings or infrastructure; Intelligent Image Indexing, a biometric identification solution that offers one-to-many and one-to-one user identification; and Biometric Service Provider, which provides support for the BioAPI for a compliant interface to applications using biometrics for verification and identification.