Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As REIT – Office company, Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Digital Realty Trust Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 81.72% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.05% of Digital Realty Trust Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.00% of all REIT – Office companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Digital Realty Trust Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 3.00% 1.20% Industry Average 6.90% 7.16% 2.59%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Digital Realty Trust Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Realty Trust Inc. N/A 118 91.41 Industry Average 49.83M 722.33M 101.73

Digital Realty Trust Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Digital Realty Trust Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Digital Realty Trust Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.46 1.25 2.48

Digital Realty Trust Inc. presently has an average price target of $122.5, suggesting a potential upside of 1.08%. The peers have a potential upside of 30.74%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Digital Realty Trust Inc. make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Digital Realty Trust Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digital Realty Trust Inc. -2.69% -2.31% -2.79% 6.45% -5.29% 7.33% Industry Average 2.39% 4.28% 3.13% 8.08% 14.45% 17.96%

For the past year Digital Realty Trust Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Digital Realty Trust Inc. is 55.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.45. Competitively, Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s peers are 19.21% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Dividends

Digital Realty Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Digital Realty Trust Inc.