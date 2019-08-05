Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) is a company in the REIT – Office industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Digital Realty Trust Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 81.72% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Digital Realty Trust Inc. has 0.05% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 1.00% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Digital Realty Trust Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 3.00% 1.20% Industry Average 6.90% 7.16% 2.59%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Digital Realty Trust Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Realty Trust Inc. N/A 117 91.41 Industry Average 49.83M 722.33M 101.73

Digital Realty Trust Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Digital Realty Trust Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Digital Realty Trust Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.29 1.33 2.46

With average price target of $122.5, Digital Realty Trust Inc. has a potential upside of 4.51%. As a group, REIT – Office companies have a potential upside of 23.43%. Given Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Digital Realty Trust Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Digital Realty Trust Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digital Realty Trust Inc. -2.69% -2.31% -2.79% 6.45% -5.29% 7.33% Industry Average 2.39% 4.28% 3.13% 8.08% 14.45% 17.96%

For the past year Digital Realty Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

Digital Realty Trust Inc. has a beta of 0.45 and its 55.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s peers are 19.21% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Dividends

Digital Realty Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s peers beat Digital Realty Trust Inc.