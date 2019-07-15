Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Analysts See $1.63 EPS; Dgse Companies (NYSEAMERICAN:DGSE) Shorts Down By 64.81%

Analysts expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report $1.63 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 1.81% from last quarter’s $1.66 EPS. DLR’s profit would be $339.51 million giving it 18.42 P/E if the $1.63 EPS is correct. After having $1.73 EPS previously, Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s analysts see -5.78% EPS growth. It closed at $120.07 lastly. It is down 8.69% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions

Dgse Companies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DGSE) had a decrease of 64.81% in short interest. DGSE’s SI was 15,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 64.81% from 43,200 shares previously. With 35,000 avg volume, 0 days are for Dgse Companies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DGSE)’s short sellers to cover DGSE’s short positions. The SI to Dgse Companies Inc’s float is 0.07%. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.0427 during the last trading session, reaching $1.15. About 15,252 shares traded. DGSE Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DGSE) has declined 44.04% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.47% the S&P500. Some Historical DGSE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ DGSE Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGSE); 23/03/2018 – DGSE Opens Third Jewelry Refurbishment Center; 27/03/2018 – DGSE Announces Intention to Expand Its Services With Telephone/Electronics Exchange Program; 11/05/2018 – DGSE Announces 58 Percent Jump In Profits Over Previous Year, Records Fifth Consecutive Profitable Quarter; 19/03/2018 DGSE Completes Turnaround Year With 4th Quarter Profit

DGSE Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $30.96 million. The firm offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components. It has a 57.5 P/E ratio. It also provides gold, silver, private mint medallions, wafers, art bars, and trade unit bars, as well as platinum and palladium precious metal products comprising the United States and other government coins; and numismatic items, such as rare coins, currency, medals, tokens, and other collectibles.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The company has market cap of $25.01 billion. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, gaming, life sciences and consumer products. It has a 95.98 P/E ratio. Additional information about Digital Realty is included in the Company Overview, available on the Investors page of Digital Realty's website at www.digitalrealty.com.