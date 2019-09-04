Digital Realty Trust (DLR) to pay $1.08 on Sep 30, 2019; Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Has 1.1 Sentiment

Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.12, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 101 funds started new and increased positions, while 92 sold and reduced their positions in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The funds in our database now own: 41.15 million shares, down from 43.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Renewable Energy Group Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 74 Increased: 68 New Position: 33.

Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) is expected to pay $1.08 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:DLR) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $1.08 dividend. Digital Realty Trust Inc’s current price of $125.53 translates into 0.86% yield. Digital Realty Trust Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $125.53. About 1.18M shares traded or 14.07% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR)

Among 3 analysts covering Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Digital Realty has $14700 highest and $120 lowest target. $130.67’s average target is 4.09% above currents $125.53 stock price. Digital Realty had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was initiated by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14700 target in Friday, August 30 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold Digital Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 112,703 shares. 1.13M were reported by Aew Capital Management Lp. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Kentucky Retirement owns 9,086 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Ltd reported 40,183 shares. Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Advsrs Asset Management Inc holds 0.05% or 23,247 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Service Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh holds 0.01% or 10,896 shares in its portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Lc owns 0.17% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 26,286 shares. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 137,473 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Florida-based Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0.05% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability Corporation has 6,022 shares. Patten Gru invested 0.11% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 12,150 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The company has market cap of $25.66 billion. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, gaming, life sciences and consumer products. It has a 115.06 P/E ratio. Additional information about Digital Realty is included in the Company Overview, available on the Investors page of Digital Realty's website at www.digitalrealty.com.

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:DLR) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Digital Realty: Attractive Valuation In Growing Industry – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Digital Realty Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend For Common And Preferred Stock – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Digital Realty Expands IBM Cloud’s Direct Link Reach and Capabilities in Sydney – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How We Evaluate Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:DLR) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the United States. The company has market cap of $451.43 million. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Biomass-Based Diesel segment acquires feedstock; manages, constructs, and operates biomass diesel production facilities; and markets, sells, and distributes biomass diesel and its co-products.

Analysts await Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 88.68% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.53 per share. REGI’s profit will be $2.26M for 50.00 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.51 actual earnings per share reported by Renewable Energy Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -103.97% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12. About 759,490 shares traded or 2.86% up from the average. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) has declined 19.35% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Debora Frodl, James C. Borel to Board; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group: Michael Jackson Retires From Board; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 106 MLN GALLONS PRODUCED, UP 10% Y/Y; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 17/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q REV. $577.3M, EST. $504.0M; 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q EPS $5.30; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP – SOLD 152.8 MLN TOTAL GALLONS OF FUEL IN QTR, DOWN 1.9 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Adj EPS $1.97; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 135 MLN GALLONS SOLD, UP 11% Y/Y

More notable recent Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Renewable Energy Group Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KR, REGI, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Renewable Energy Group’s Headache Continued in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Policy Market – Ethanol, E-Cigs, Amazon In The News – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.