Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Stock Price Rose While Boston Common Asset Management Raised Its Holding; Stericycle (SRCL) Market Valuation Rose While Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Position

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 4,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,168 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 18,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $119.45. About 334,667 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Stericycle (SRCL) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 7,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 406,760 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.14M, up from 399,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Stericycle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $45.88. About 201,866 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 23.92% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q Rev $895M; 30/05/2018 – Stericycle Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 21/03/2018 Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q REV. $895.0M, EST. $882.4M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stericycle Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCL); 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE SEES FY REV. $3.5B TO $3.64B, EST. $3.56B; 24/05/2018 – Losing Patience: Stericycle Shareholders Join Teamsters To Oust Long-Time Director; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.45 – $4.85; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O SAYS ROBERT S. MURLEY APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $826.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medpace by 52,440 shares to 260,245 shares, valued at $15.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Generac (NYSE:GNRC) by 80,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,486 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Systems (NYSE:EPAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Bankshares Na accumulated 90 shares or 0% of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank And Trust owns 57 shares. 18,634 are held by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De, North Carolina-based fund reported 783,544 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 6,351 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 0% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Bluecrest Cap Management reported 0.01% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). 7,313 are held by Oppenheimer And Co Incorporated. Goelzer reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Strs Ohio invested 0% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Buckhead Cap Mngmt owns 1.59% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 93,894 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 50 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 23,935 shares.

More notable recent Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stericycle Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stericycle (SRCL) Posts Disappointing Q1 Earnings, Stock Down – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Stericycle Announces CFO and New Senior Leaders – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Stericycle (SRCL) – Nasdaq” published on February 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Stericycle Stock Slumped 15% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Digital Realty Should Continue To Enjoy A Favorable Tailwind – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Did Digital Realty Stock Just Get Stronger Thanks to Salesforce? – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Digital Realty buying Ascenty for $1.8B – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2018. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Digital Realty Announces Redemption Of 3.400% Notes Due 2020 And 5.250% Notes Due 2021 – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Business Growth Power Digital Realty Trust’s (NYSE:DLR) Share Price Gain of 105%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 0% or 87,987 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 26,000 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 8,139 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lasalle Invest Mngmt Llc, Maryland-based fund reported 362,372 shares. Systematic Fincl Management Lp has 69,663 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 50 shares. Prudential accumulated 409,031 shares. Nordea holds 193,792 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Haverford Trust has invested 0% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). 114,403 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Keybank National Association Oh holds 35,042 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 71,312 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Dupont Capital reported 30,592 shares. Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 17,049 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $44,052 activity.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com (NYSE:CCI) by 4,468 shares to 56,126 shares, valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,906 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).