Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Shareholder Parnassus Investments Lifted Holding; Wabtec Com (WAB) Position Has Raised by Williams Jones & Associates Llc

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 28,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 3.10 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $369.03 million, up from 3.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $128.62. About 1.11 million shares traded or 10.12% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp Com (WAB) by 36.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 194,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 721,867 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.22M, up from 527,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $68.27. About 855,600 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 16/04/2018 – Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date; 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video); 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: WABTEC CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER GE DEAL; 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – WABTEC CHAIRMAN, ALBERT J. NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Rev $4.1B; 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Deal; 23/04/2018 – Post-Gazette: GE is said in talks to unload rail unit in deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 497,182 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $29.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 33,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.00M shares, and cut its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 197,831 shares. First Allied Advisory holds 1,884 shares. Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 22,249 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 4,594 shares. Barclays Plc owns 0.06% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 689,337 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership accumulated 9,774 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Management Ltd reported 125,000 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability reported 1,304 shares stake. Pnc Financial Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 27,644 shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Limited Liability reported 30,646 shares. Bailard reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Massachusetts-based Wade G W Inc has invested 0.03% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Llc owns 9,749 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 499,391 were reported by Asset Mngmt One Limited.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.05M shares. General holds 95.62% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 19.02M shares. Bollard Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 136 shares. Wellington Shields Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Gates Mgmt Incorporated invested 3.32% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Cap Rech Glob Investors owns 35,910 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 51 shares in its portfolio. 3,751 are owned by Trust Of Oklahoma. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). First Republic holds 0.03% or 83,875 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Farmers Merchants Invests has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Parkside Bankshares Trust owns 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 154 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 100,614 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Css Lc Il invested in 0.03% or 7,255 shares.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (NYSE:BMY) by 131,641 shares to 189,290 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mettler Toledo International C (NYSE:MTD) by 826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,220 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP).