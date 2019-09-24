Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Shareholder Ngam Advisors LP Cut Holding by $773,370 as Stock Value Declined; As Simon Property Group (SPG) Stock Value Declined, Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Lowered by $10.97 Million Its Holding

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 69,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $222.88M, down from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $154.46. About 67,669 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster; 21/05/2018 – Simon to Install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at more than 30 Shopping Centers; 24/05/2018 – Simon® Celebrates Members of Armed Forces with Year-Round Military Appreciation Programming; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 6,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 84,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.90M, down from 90,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $127.18. About 63,301 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Analysts await Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 0.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.63 per share. DLR’s profit will be $341.68M for 19.39 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $3.05 per share. SPG’s profit will be $939.47M for 12.66 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.99 actual earnings per share reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.01% EPS growth.

