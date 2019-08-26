Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Shareholder Lvm Capital Management LTD Has Cut Its Position by $887,006; As Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Stock Declined, Huber Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $4.36 Million

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust (DLR) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 7,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 163,329 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.44 million, down from 170,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $120.86. About 211,255 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 33.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 207,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 410,073 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.65M, down from 617,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $12.86. About 459,570 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Dividend information; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – POWER PROJECT WILL GENERATE A FORECASTED ANNUAL EBITDA OF US$323 MLN AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES, PRIOR TO ANY DISPATCH; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GOLAR’S SHARE OF ANNUAL EBITDA FROM EFFECTIVE INTEREST IN POWER STATION AND FSRU IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND $100 MLN; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Dividend information; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – CELSE, THE PROJECT COMPANY 50% CONTROLLED BY GOLAR POWER, WILL RECEIVE US$1.340 BLN UNDER NON-RECOURSE PROJECT FINANCING STRUCTURE; 12/03/2018 – Angelina Rascouët: New African LNG supplier on the block: welcome Cameroon. That’s after Perenco/Golar LNG project started; 31/05/2018 – REG-GOLAR LNG LIMITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS CELSE TO RECEIVE $1.34B UNDER PROJECT FINANCING

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Digital Realty Expands IBM Cloud’s Direct Link Reach and Capabilities in Sydney – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Digital Realty steady with in-line Q2 report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Business Growth Power Digital Realty Trust’s (NYSE:DLR) Share Price Gain of 105%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How We Evaluate Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:DLR) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24 million and $435.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Us Quality Div Grow (DGRW) by 21,506 shares to 185,658 shares, valued at $7.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 4,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Bessemer Grp Inc holds 583 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Lincoln Corp accumulated 2,425 shares. Sageworth Trust Com invested in 0% or 57 shares. Polaris Cap Mgmt Lc holds 19,816 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Lc stated it has 0.07% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Strs Ohio reported 276,459 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Jnba Finance accumulated 70 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Lc invested in 0.14% or 145,692 shares. 6,649 were reported by Cetera Limited Liability. Delta Capital Mgmt Llc reported 0.19% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Adage Capital Prtn Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.08% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Sumitomo Mitsui has 0.1% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 889,392 shares. Gradient Invests invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).