Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Shareholder Davis Selected Advisers Has Raised Its Holding by $454,580; Eaton Plc (ETN) Shareholder Van Eck Associates Has Lowered Stake by $457,440

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 3,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,260 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00M, up from 147,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $112.83. About 1.57M shares traded or 47.68% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR)

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 5,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,360 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09 million, down from 106,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 1.49 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17B and $20.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) by 5,100 shares to 80,989 shares, valued at $49.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 81,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.95 million shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. (NYSE:BK).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $44,052 activity.

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Digital Realty Announces Tender Offer for Any and All of Digital Realty Trust, L.P.’s Outstanding 3.400% Notes Due 2020 and 5.250% Notes Due 2021 – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Business Growth Power Digital Realty Trust’s (NYSE:DLR) Share Price Gain of 105%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Digital Realty Trust: A Growing Computer Infrastructure REIT With A Dividend Increase In March – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is This The Best Data Center REIT? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Investment ‘Trifecta’ Could Send Digital Realty Trust Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Fenimore Asset has invested 0.91% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Oppenheimer And Inc accumulated 0.03% or 9,751 shares. Arrow Financial has invested 0.01% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Morgan Stanley holds 2.23 million shares. Naples Global Limited Liability Com holds 23,945 shares. Moreover, Capital International Invsts has 0.2% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 3.97M shares. Kayne Anderson Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 20,000 shares. Lincoln National Corporation holds 2,425 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 142,917 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 198 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt Inc holds 6,178 shares. Sumitomo Life Co stated it has 0.14% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Raymond James Financial Service Advsr invested in 60,644 shares or 0.03% of the stock. France-based Cap Fund Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 24,662 shares to 30,616 shares, valued at $4.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 26,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerigas Partners Lp (NYSE:APU).

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, up 9.35% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.39 per share. ETN’s profit will be $643.12M for 13.48 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Finance Service has invested 0% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Ca reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 54,150 shares. Adirondack has invested 0.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 98 shares. Dupont Mngmt holds 0.08% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 42,299 shares. Essex Financial Ser Inc owns 5,218 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Court Place Advsr reported 6,035 shares stake. Dt Prtnrs Ltd Company holds 51,577 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 0.13% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 97,095 shares. First Interstate State Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Cwm Limited Company owns 32,754 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Stephens Ar owns 78,762 shares. First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division accumulated 9,447 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “C-Tracks ETNs Linked to the Miller/Howard MLP Fundamental Index, Series B (MLPE) to Pay Quarterly Coupon – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eaton to buy TransDigm’s Souriau-Sunbank Connection unit for $920M – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 22 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Barclays PLC (BCS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.