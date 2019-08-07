Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Shareholder Boston Common Asset Management Has Raised Its Position by $489,090; Gendell Jeffrey L Decreased Its Holding in Owens Corning New (OC) by $1.65 Million as Stock Price Rose

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 4,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 22,168 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 18,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $117.09. About 755,241 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 35.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 35,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 64,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, down from 99,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.28. About 944,219 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q EPS 82c; 08/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: Senate Passes LaHood Bill to Honor Fallen Navy SEAL Ryan Owens; 17/05/2018 – Terrell Owens goes for Jason Garrett’s head; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 24/04/2018 – Local General Contractor Receives National Recognition for Recycling Program and Best in Class Exteriors; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net Profit Falls on Inflation Impact; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280752 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Statement on the Passing of Judge Howard Owens; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282016 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280854 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $770.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 4,796 shares to 16,123 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 2.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.54 per share. OC’s profit will be $163.19M for 9.21 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 90,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $17.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.