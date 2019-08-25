Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Share Value Declined While Boston Common Asset Management Lifted Stake by $489,090; Hub Group (HUBG) Holder Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Boosted Stake by $406,800

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 4,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 22,168 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 18,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $120.72. About 750,500 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Hub Group Inc (HUBG) by 8.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 10,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.21% . The institutional investor held 135,939 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, up from 125,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Hub Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.9. About 192,122 shares traded. Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has declined 0.98% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBG News: 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP INC – ESTIMATE THAT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL RANGE FROM $190 MLN TO $210 MLN; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 48C; 20/04/2018 – Keep An Eye On Hub Group; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP INC – EXPECT THAT 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL RANGE FROM $2.34 TO $2.44; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q REV. $1.1B, EST. $1.03B; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.44, EST. $2.35; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group Sees 2018 Capex $190M-$210M; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group Expects 2018 Effective Tax Rate 25%

More notable recent Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hub Group To Acquire CaseStack, Inc. Nasdaq:HUBG – GlobeNewswire” on November 05, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hub Group Recognized as an EcoConnexions Partner by CN – GlobeNewswire” published on October 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “CaseStack, a Hub Group Company, Named to Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s SDCE 100 Top Supply Chain Projects for 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “In Raising The Outlook On Three Stocks, Cowen Declares: Freight Market Isn’t Dead – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hub Group Announces Sale of Mode Transportation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 31, 2018.

