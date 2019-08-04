Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Share Price Declined While Lvm Capital Management LTD Decreased by $887,006 Its Position; Roosevelt Investment Group Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) Cut by $886,144 as Stock Rose

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 6,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 141,295 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09 million, down from 148,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle International Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $135.23. About 1.43 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust (DLR) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 7,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 163,329 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.44M, down from 170,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $117.21. About 907,667 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Put Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Choice Properties REIT: Solid Growth Will Continue, But Trading At A Premium Valuation Already – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) Investors Should Think About This Before Buying It For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s (NYSE:EARN) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 145,655 shares. Hl Fincl Services Lc accumulated 4,165 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Management has 8,951 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP owns 193,234 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Crestwood Advsr Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.66% or 181,053 shares. Kistler reported 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Ubs Oconnor Ltd reported 5,600 shares. 157,807 are owned by Jupiter Asset Limited. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 315,369 shares. Pennsylvania-based Veritable LP has invested 0.03% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). First Foundation Advsrs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Sigma Planning Corporation holds 5,365 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Grp reported 183,368 shares. Telemus Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $802.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,350 shares to 171,763 shares, valued at $24.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 41,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Qualit Etf (QUAL).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.68 million activity. On Tuesday, July 23 the insider MARTIN J LANDIS bought $2.08M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,732 were reported by National Asset Mngmt Inc. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Com owns 2,662 shares. D E Shaw reported 99,366 shares. Westpac Banking stated it has 0% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). New York-based Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.01% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Dubuque Bancorp And Commerce holds 0% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 43 shares. Massachusetts-based Fernwood Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Moreover, Umb Bancshares N A Mo has 0.06% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 15,476 shares. Wetherby Asset Management holds 0.08% or 5,547 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 11,639 shares. Norinchukin National Bank The has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Aew Cap Mngmt LP has invested 3.85% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Payden & Rygel stated it has 1.84% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Pension Service owns 254,703 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. 5,464 are held by Shelton Cap Management.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24 million and $435.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 9,825 shares to 91,335 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Us Quality Div Grow (DGRW) by 21,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $44,052 activity.