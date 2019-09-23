Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Share Price Declined While Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Boosted Its Holding; High Pointe Capital Management Lowered Its Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stake by $1.08 Million; Market Valuation Rose

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 71.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 9,180 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $434,000, down from 32,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $48.99. About 10.51M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $191M, EST. $729.4M; 06/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, Autobooks, National Bank of Canada, lgnite Sales and mBank Win 2018 Monarch Innovation Awards; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 26/04/2018 – Emma: Exclusive: Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns; 22/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Steve Ellis to Retire; Digital Transformation Executive Lisa Frazier Joins Company to Lead Innovation; 24/04/2018 – DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP DLNG.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS BANK SUPERVISION IS ABOUT MAKING SURE MANAGEMENT FOLLOWING LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS 1Q FIGURES MAY CHANGE DUE TO REGULATORY PROBES

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) by 46.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 167,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 529,581 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.38M, up from 362,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $126.24. About 436,496 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $71.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 53,080 shares to 72,440 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 11,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 2,641 shares. 4.27M were reported by Mackenzie Fincl. Vgi Limited holds 2.02M shares or 8.08% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 613,007 shares. Barbara Oil owns 30,000 shares. Brandywine Tru Company has invested 10.29% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Dumont Blake Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 12,741 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The North Carolina-based Arbor Investment Advisors Lc has invested 0.22% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Northstar Inc holds 10,495 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields & Company Llc accumulated 27,560 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Llc invested in 0.53% or 287,615 shares. Zuckerman Invest Group Limited Liability accumulated 9,950 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 26,129 shares.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Iron City to redevelop former Wells Fargo branch for new event space – Birmingham Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Investorplace.com” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “By the numbers: The Triangle’s biggest banks of 2019 – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UBS cools on Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.29 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold DLR shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spectrum Mngmt Group Inc has invested 0.77% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Comm Financial Bank accumulated 3,195 shares. Connors Investor Ser reported 85,337 shares. Moreover, Patten Group has 0.09% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 1,927 shares. Wade G W has invested 0.02% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 0.19% or 166,030 shares in its portfolio. Delta Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 2,525 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. World Asset Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 15,409 shares. Arcadia Inv Management Mi holds 0.64% or 19,801 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.08% or 849,737 shares. Carret Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 3,005 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 0.19% or 302,425 shares. Nbt National Bank N A Ny has 0.04% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Korea Inv Corporation reported 111,174 shares. Fil owns 260,791 shares.

More news for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Here’s How We Evaluate Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:DLR) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. Fool.com‘s article titled: “Digital Realty Trust: A Technology Stock Every Dividend Investor Must Buy – Motley Fool” and published on September 11, 2019 is yet another important article.