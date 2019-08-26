Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Holding Boosted by Nomura Holdings Inc; Gruss & Co Has Decreased Its Holding in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by $1.79 Million as Shares Rose

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) by 488.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 25,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 30,444 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, up from 5,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $120.72. About 750,500 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 57.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 52,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 39,750 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $48.81. About 4.06M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 29/03/2018 – Blackstone Law, APC Has Filed a Lawsuit Against the Los Angeles Dodgers for Allegedly Trying to Corner the Secondary Ticket Market Causing Ticket Prices to Skyrocket; 27/05/2018 – INVESTA REPORTS ALL CASH PROPOSAL FROM BLACKSTONE TO BUY IOF; 30/04/2018 – Blackstone accelerates into US subprime car-loan market; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone to Buy LaSalle Hotel Properties in $4.8 Billion Deal; 16/03/2018 – SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Goes Above 200-D-MA; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: BLACKSTONE,SAUDI ARABIA PIF VEHICLE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY – IF BLACKSTONE DEAL COMPLETED AFTER OCT 15, SHAREHOLDERS TO GET PER DIEM AMOUNT OF ABOUT $0.004/SHARE FOR EACH DAY UNTIL CLOSING DATE; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – EXPECTS TO PAY QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.225 PER SHARE OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30; 07/05/2018 – The $7.6 billion all-cash deal will add to Blackstone’s real estate business

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 230,002 shares to 13,398 shares, valued at $99,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A (Call) by 285,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,700 shares, and cut its stake in A (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 480,852 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Llc has invested 0% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Navellier & Associate holds 17,483 shares. Kistler accumulated 91 shares. Hwg LP invested in 0% or 16 shares. National Pension Service accumulated 254,703 shares. Sun Life Incorporated reported 354 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 20,721 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Llc reported 6,022 shares. Community Bancshares Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.09% stake. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com invested in 491 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 40,431 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt has invested 0.48% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Digital Realty Trust 5.250% PFD SER J declares $0.3281 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Digital Realty Trust: This 5.85% Preferred Stock IPO Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on March 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Business Growth Power Digital Realty Trust’s (NYSE:DLR) Share Price Gain of 105%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How We Evaluate Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:DLR) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.11 million for 20.68 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,200 shares. Moody Bancorp Division holds 62,455 shares. City has 0% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 187 shares. Ashford Cap owns 10,800 shares. Rmb Lc invested in 0.01% or 13,790 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 50,259 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.17% or 16,455 shares. Vestor Limited Liability Company reported 1,459 shares stake. 10,000 were reported by Arbiter Prtnrs Mngmt Limited. New Vernon Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,201 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Atria Invs Ltd Liability Co owns 6,204 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Kentucky-based Hl Svcs Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Johnson Invest Counsel Inc holds 18,446 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 4,225 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invsts Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 0.55% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).