Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Holder Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Trimmed Its Stake; Thompson Investment Management Has Trimmed Walmart (WMT) Position by $448,916 as Share Value Rose

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 5,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 362,372 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.12M, down from 367,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $128.49. About 853,142 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 65.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 4,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 2,488 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 7,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $325.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $115.91. About 3.71M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – S&P REVISES WALMART INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘AA’; 20/03/2018 – FedEx To Place 500 Locations In Walmart Stores — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Walmart has confirmed it is buying a majority stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion:; 30/05/2018 – Walmart is subsidizing the college educations of its employees – only asking them to contribute $1 per day toward tuition; 16/04/2018 – Walmart.com Takes Fashion Up a Notch; 26/04/2018 – Economic Times: Walmart may rope in Google’s parent company Alphabet for writing its Flipkart script; 29/03/2018 – Dana Mattioli: Scoop: Walmart has made a takeover approach to Humana. W/ @SarahNassauer; 19/04/2018 – Walmart: There’s A ‘Real Need’ for This Company — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – SOFTBANK’S SON SAYS WALMART IS PURCHASING FLIPKART; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s Asda and Sainsbury’s announce UK merger deal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas White Intll has 0.1% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Beech Hill Advsr stated it has 1.86% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 480,852 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Co owns 0.11% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 3.52 million shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc holds 4,548 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 359,672 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board invested 0.02% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Moreover, Madrona Lc has 0.27% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 2,095 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt reported 194,047 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 39,555 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Parnassus Ca invested in 3.10M shares or 1.46% of the stock. Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) or 6,022 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 4,774 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Llc invested in 104,614 shares or 0.83% of the stock.

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Digital Realty Expands IBM Cloud’s Direct Link Reach and Capabilities in Sydney – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Business Growth Power Digital Realty Trust’s (NYSE:DLR) Share Price Gain of 105%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s How We Evaluate Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:DLR) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 757,581 shares to 761,541 shares, valued at $35.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 114,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Corecivic Inc.

Analysts await Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 0.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.63 per share. DLR’s profit will be $330.92M for 19.59 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 26.83 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walmart offers mental health services at new clinic – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Only 3 Days Left To Cash In On Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Chief Executive Doug McMillon said there should be a discussion about banning assault weapons in the U.S. – Live Trading News” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Huge upside seen for Walmart from PhonePe asset – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New boss for Walmart Canada – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.