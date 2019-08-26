Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Holder Lasalle Investment Management Securities Cut Its Stake as Stock Value Declined; Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Shareholder Trillium Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $7.17 Million as Stock Rose

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 40.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 44,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 64,179 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.52M, down from 108,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $181.65. About 474,787 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $90; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sales, Profits Rise as CEO Search Continues; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q Net $119.8M; 22/03/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: No CEO, but Investors Aren’t Complaining — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAD MANY CANDIDATES COME FORWARD FOR CONSIDERATION; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $90; 29/05/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: Is It ‘Set up for Success?’ — Barrons.com

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 5,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 362,372 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.12M, down from 367,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $120.48. About 242,238 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 3,859 shares to 8,245 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T National Bank & Trust holds 12,531 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Suntrust Banks has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). The Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0.03% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). 12,357 were accumulated by Voloridge Mngmt Lc. Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny has 0% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Grandeur Peak Ltd Co invested in 5.72% or 307,971 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 0.06% or 53,140 shares. Nippon Life Invsts Americas owns 21,800 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Nomura Asset Limited reported 23,286 shares stake. Wespac Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 0.16% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 103,698 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 921 shares.

Analysts await Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. LULU’s profit will be $114.64 million for 51.61 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Lululemon Athletica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lululemon: Premium Valuation Justified By Multiple Growth Initiatives – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “8 SHEconomy Stocks Morgan Stanley Says to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Textile – Apparel Industry Outlook: Prospects Seem Promising – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Lululemon (LULU) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ralph Lauren (RL) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Industrial Logistics Ppty Trust by 202,463 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $23.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 114,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Digital Realty Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend For Common And Preferred Stock – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s How We Evaluate Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:DLR) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Business Growth Power Digital Realty Trust’s (NYSE:DLR) Share Price Gain of 105%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe), United Kingdom-based fund reported 2,417 shares. Pggm Invests accumulated 3.12 million shares or 1.89% of the stock. Utd Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 138,685 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 433,395 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.12% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 4,641 shares. Motco invested in 0.02% or 1,770 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 26,080 shares. Albion Financial Gru Ut reported 0.36% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 0.09% or 109,640 shares. Amica Retiree Tru accumulated 0.05% or 511 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.01% or 391,456 shares. Goelzer Investment holds 0.57% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) or 50,322 shares. Capital Invsts accumulated 23.91M shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Co Tn accumulated 75 shares or 0% of the stock.