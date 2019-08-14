Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Holder Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Decreased Its Holding; Beach Investment Counsel Increases Stake in Microsoft (MSFT)

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) by 74.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 476,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 160,097 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.05 million, down from 636,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $120.19. About 856,842 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 33,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 202,654 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90M, up from 168,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.6. About 22.27 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 35,570 shares to 1.79M shares, valued at $54.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Campus Communities Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 493,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 764,506 shares, and has risen its stake in National Retail Properties Inc (NYSE:NNN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Resolution Capital Limited holds 2.5% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 645,994 shares. Commerce Fincl Bank owns 2,746 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.06% or 39,906 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 11,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 2.23M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 337,496 were reported by Ferguson Wellman. Moreover, Horrell Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 200 shares. 6,053 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Fincl Bank Of America De reported 6.60M shares. Axa reported 1,799 shares stake. Stifel Financial Corp reported 684,372 shares. Moreover, Evergreen Mngmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Dupont Cap has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). First Republic Management Inc, California-based fund reported 445,111 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A And Assoc holds 1.99% or 182,353 shares in its portfolio. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability reported 914,963 shares or 2.71% of all its holdings. Grisanti Cap Management Llc owns 953 shares. Fosun Intll Ltd has 0.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 153,056 were reported by Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 2.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 278,770 shares. Schulhoff And Com holds 13,209 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc accumulated 3.6% or 43.07 million shares. Schmidt P J Invest Management Inc reported 122,072 shares. Interactive Financial accumulated 600 shares. Linscomb And Williams invested 1.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Pennsylvania-based Biondo Lc has invested 1.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Highlander Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 31,065 shares or 2.27% of all its holdings. Fulton Comml Bank Na has invested 1.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eagle Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 8.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $887.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 5,048 shares to 119,855 shares, valued at $7.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 15,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,325 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co. (NYSE:KO).

