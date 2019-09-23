Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Holder Davis Selected Advisers Has Trimmed Stake; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Share Value Rose, Park Circle Co Trimmed by $425,000 Its Position

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers sold 4,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 146,950 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.31M, down from 151,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $126.32. About 459,059 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 26.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 23,500 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20 million, down from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $54.24. About 3.00 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 26/05/2018 – Cheers! Coca-Cola Launches Its First Alcoholic Drink; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO KATHY WALLER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.21 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Woodstock Corp reported 0.52% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Vaughan Nelson Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 30,000 shares. Stewart And Patten Limited Liability holds 3.89% or 426,008 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 1.83% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Indiana Trust And Inv Management Company accumulated 0.22% or 7,800 shares. Capital Investors has invested 1% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Roundview Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 55,217 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Com holds 0.42% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 80,053 shares. Hanson And Doremus Management holds 0.86% or 53,361 shares in its portfolio. Haverford Fincl Services Inc owns 1.87% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 105,543 shares. Cleararc Capital Incorporated holds 57,819 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated owns 9.79% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 400.00 million shares. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,050 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 17,814 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Contravisory Invest Mngmt holds 1.52% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 77,247 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold DLR shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tradewinds Mgmt Lc has 33 shares. Lvm Cap Mngmt Limited Mi stated it has 163,719 shares or 4.4% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 49,860 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 27,008 shares. 24,235 were reported by Naples Advisors Ltd Llc. Parametric Port Associates Limited Co holds 441,598 shares. British Columbia Mgmt stated it has 40,319 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 88,843 are held by Renaissance Technology Lc. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 3.30 million shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Auxier Asset Management has 0.04% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Edgewood Limited Company holds 0.01% or 27,000 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Financial Prtn holds 6,816 shares. Lpl Lc holds 71,558 shares. Intact Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.18% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Analysts await Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 0.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.63 per share. DLR’s profit will be $341.68 million for 19.26 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17B and $20.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 134,090 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $47.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 62,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Altus Midstream Co. Class A.

