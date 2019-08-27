Digital Realty Reit (DLR) Holder Payden & Rygel Has Lowered Its Holding as Valuation Declined; As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stock Value Rose, Tiedemann Wealth Management Lifted Its Holding by $9.56 Million

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 123.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 478,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 864,676 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.30 million, up from 386,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 5.41 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 19/04/2018 – LONDON – CANADIAN PM TRUDEAU SAYS HAS ASKED FINANCE MINISTER TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH KINDER MORGAN ON PIPELINE; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau faces election risk after firm’s pipeline surprise; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS WILL BUY KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT FOR C$4.5 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Could Use Cash Windfall to Buy Midstream Assets; 03/05/2018 – CANADA TO INTERVENE IN B.C. KINDER MORGAN COURT REFERENCE CASE; 29/05/2018 – Canada government to give briefing on pipeline expansion aid; 07/04/2018 – Indigenous Leaders Shut Down Construction on Kinder Morgan’s Pipeline; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T HAVE A TARGET DATE FOR SELLING TRANS MOUNTAIN BACK TO PRIVATE SECTOR; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.22; 10/04/2018 – Investors back Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain move

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Digital Realty Reit (DLR) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 9,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 211,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.16M, down from 220,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Digital Realty Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $121.35. About 296,326 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Digital Realty steady with in-line Q2 report – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Digital Realty Expands IBM Cloud’s Direct Link Reach and Capabilities in Sydney – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Business Growth Power Digital Realty Trust’s (NYSE:DLR) Share Price Gain of 105%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12,400 shares to 416,900 shares, valued at $23.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 31,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 540,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Japan-based Daiwa Grp Inc Inc has invested 2.53% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Tci Wealth Inc holds 0% or 30 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc has invested 0% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Bancshares Of New York Mellon has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Tributary Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 11,915 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.06% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Hanson And Doremus Inv Management reported 4,368 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation has 491 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 15,679 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 1.29 million shares or 0.38% of the stock. Cambridge Inv Advisors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 14,547 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 10,925 shares. Avalon Limited Liability Com owns 179,348 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Quadrant Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 13,983 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Narwhal Cap Management has 149,397 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). The Pennsylvania-based Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De has invested 0.6% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.03% or 1.55M shares in its portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1,011 shares. Hanson Doremus Inv Mgmt holds 518 shares. Security National Trust Com accumulated 0.1% or 14,987 shares. Fpr Ptnrs Ltd, California-based fund reported 27.33 million shares. Shell Asset Co accumulated 142,651 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Lc has invested 3.36% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Moreover, Court Place Advsrs Ltd has 0.28% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Whittier Tru has invested 0.24% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Jfs Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 896 shares. Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has 15,540 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).