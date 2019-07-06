Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT)

As Scientific & Technical Instruments businesses, Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) and Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Ally Inc. 3 1.57 N/A -1.90 0.00 Schmitt Industries Inc. 2 0.65 N/A -0.18 0.00

Demonstrates Digital Ally Inc. and Schmitt Industries Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Ally Inc. 0.00% 0% -108.8% Schmitt Industries Inc. 0.00% -7.8% -6.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.73 beta indicates that Digital Ally Inc. is 173.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Schmitt Industries Inc. is 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.6 beta.

Liquidity

Digital Ally Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Schmitt Industries Inc. which has a 5.1 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Schmitt Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Digital Ally Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Digital Ally Inc. and Schmitt Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Ally Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Schmitt Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Digital Ally Inc.’s upside potential is 308.16% at a $6 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Digital Ally Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.6% of Schmitt Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 16.5% of Digital Ally Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.55% of Schmitt Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digital Ally Inc. -32.06% -26.94% -6.43% 8.11% 18.52% 19.4% Schmitt Industries Inc. -1.35% -5.58% -22.54% -19.71% 12.24% -21.99%

For the past year Digital Ally Inc. had bullish trend while Schmitt Industries Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Digital Ally Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Schmitt Industries Inc.

Schmitt Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time. This segment sells its products to end user operators, as well as manufacturers of grinding machines for automotive, industrial, aerospace, and medical industries through independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives and distributors. Its Measurement segment provides laser and white light sensors for distance, dimensional, and area measurement for various commercial applications; laser-based micro-roughness measurement products for the semiconductor wafer, hard disk drive, and other industrial applications; laser-based surface analysis and measurement products for various scientific applications; and ultrasonic measurement products that measure the levels of liquid tanks and transmit that data through satellite to a secure Website for display. This segmentÂ’s products include distance measurement, laser displacement, and chromatic confocal sensors, as well as laser line scanners; and remote tank monitoring products. The company offers its products under the SBS, Acuity, Xact, SMS, Lasercheck, and AccuProfile trademarks. Schmitt Industries, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.