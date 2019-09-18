Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Since Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) and Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI) are part of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Ally Inc. 3 1.54 N/A -1.82 0.00 Badger Meter Inc. 55 3.73 N/A 1.24 43.10

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Digital Ally Inc. and Badger Meter Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Ally Inc. 0.00% 0% -110% Badger Meter Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 7%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.55 beta indicates that Digital Ally Inc. is 155.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Badger Meter Inc.’s 23.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.77 beta.

Liquidity

Digital Ally Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Badger Meter Inc. are 3 and 1.6 respectively. Badger Meter Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Digital Ally Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Digital Ally Inc. and Badger Meter Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Ally Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Badger Meter Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Badger Meter Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $54.5 average target price and a 0.48% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.2% of Digital Ally Inc. shares and 89.8% of Badger Meter Inc. shares. 18% are Digital Ally Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Badger Meter Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digital Ally Inc. 0.88% -17.86% -73.74% -66.86% -54.9% -57.09% Badger Meter Inc. 0.55% -8.39% -4% 2.28% 6.24% 8.7%

For the past year Digital Ally Inc. has -57.09% weaker performance while Badger Meter Inc. has 8.7% stronger performance.

Summary

Badger Meter Inc. beats Digital Ally Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.