Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Since Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) and Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI) are part of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Digital Ally Inc.
|3
|1.54
|N/A
|-1.82
|0.00
|Badger Meter Inc.
|55
|3.73
|N/A
|1.24
|43.10
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Digital Ally Inc. and Badger Meter Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Digital Ally Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-110%
|Badger Meter Inc.
|0.00%
|9.3%
|7%
Risk and Volatility
A 2.55 beta indicates that Digital Ally Inc. is 155.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Badger Meter Inc.’s 23.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.77 beta.
Liquidity
Digital Ally Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Badger Meter Inc. are 3 and 1.6 respectively. Badger Meter Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Digital Ally Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Digital Ally Inc. and Badger Meter Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Digital Ally Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Badger Meter Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Badger Meter Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $54.5 average target price and a 0.48% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 6.2% of Digital Ally Inc. shares and 89.8% of Badger Meter Inc. shares. 18% are Digital Ally Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Badger Meter Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Digital Ally Inc.
|0.88%
|-17.86%
|-73.74%
|-66.86%
|-54.9%
|-57.09%
|Badger Meter Inc.
|0.55%
|-8.39%
|-4%
|2.28%
|6.24%
|8.7%
For the past year Digital Ally Inc. has -57.09% weaker performance while Badger Meter Inc. has 8.7% stronger performance.
Summary
Badger Meter Inc. beats Digital Ally Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.