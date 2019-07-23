Digital Ally, Inc. (DGLY) Reaches $1.20 1 Year Low; Millennium Management Has Raised Its Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Position

Millennium Management Llc increased Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) stake by 32.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Millennium Management Llc acquired 1.11M shares as Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI)’s stock declined 7.92%. The Millennium Management Llc holds 4.52M shares with $13.97 million value, up from 3.41 million last quarter. Laredo Petroleum Inc now has $690.74M valuation. The stock increased 3.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.92. About 4.89 million shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has declined 64.96% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD – YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 347.6 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 70.6 MLN RGT; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL 1Q NET INCOME 72.5M RINGGIT; 12/04/2018 – Laredo CEO on Permian Assets, Saudi’s Ambition for $80 Oil (Video); 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL 1Q REV. 381.0M RINGGIT; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q Rev MYR381M; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Laredo Petroleum; 07/05/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM INC LPI.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $1 TO $12; 02/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KLR Group for Apr. 9; 02/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum 1Q Rev $259.7M; 02/05/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 26C

The stock of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.12 target or 7.00% below today’s $1.20 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $13.72M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 23 by Barchart.com. If the $1.12 price target is reached, the company will be worth $960,190 less. The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2. About 31,584 shares traded. Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) has risen 18.52% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.09% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold LPI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 223.03 million shares or 2.98% less from 229.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Warburg Pincus Limited Liability Company holds 5.52% or 51.17M shares. Corecommodity Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.66% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) or 103,240 shares. 81,851 were reported by State Teachers Retirement Systems. Macquarie Group Limited reported 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. 1,858 were reported by Gemmer Asset Management Limited Company. Susquehanna International Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 295,579 shares. Ameriprise holds 0% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) for 1.73 million shares. Raymond James Service Advsrs Incorporated invested in 18,326 shares. Comerica Bankshares reported 151,885 shares. Sei holds 144,976 shares or 0% of its portfolio. James Investment Research invested in 87,137 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) or 957,144 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability holds 29,013 shares.

Millennium Management Llc decreased Luminex Corp Del (Call) (NASDAQ:LMNX) stake by 60,000 shares to 200,000 valued at $4.60 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) stake by 665,467 shares and now owns 216,939 shares. Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Laredo Petroleum had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 15 by Societe Generale. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, February 15 by M Partners. The stock of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) earned “Hold” rating by Williams Capital Group on Thursday, February 14.

Digital Ally, Inc. produces digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.72 million. The Company’s digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car, digital audio/video system that is integrated into a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; VuLink, a system that provides law enforcement clients with audio/video surveillance from various vantage points; hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems; and a weather-resistant mobile digital video recording system for use in motorcycles, ATVÂ’s, and boats. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products also comprise a miniature body-worn digital video system; Laser Ally, a hand-held laser speed detection device; VuVault.net, a law enforcement cloud storage solution; and FleetVU Manager, a Web software for commercial fleet tracking and monitoring.

Investors sentiment increased to 5 in Q1 2019. Its up 4.29, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold Digital Ally, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 1.07 million shares or 165.45% more from 404,788 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Lc reported 22,000 shares. Vanguard Group Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY). Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY). Valley Advisers holds 42 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0% in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 22,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 2 shares. 26,346 were accumulated by Northern Tru Corporation. Essex Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 39,464 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Barclays Pcl has 76 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 73,408 shares. Bankshares Of America De holds 0% or 2,034 shares.