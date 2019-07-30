Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) and Transcat Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Contrasting side by side

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) and Transcat Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS), both competing one another are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Ally Inc. 3 1.20 N/A -1.90 0.00 Transcat Inc. 24 1.00 N/A 0.93 26.12

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Ally Inc. 0.00% 0% -108.8% Transcat Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.73 shows that Digital Ally Inc. is 173.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Transcat Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Digital Ally Inc. are 2.9 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Transcat Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Digital Ally Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Transcat Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Ally Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Transcat Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Digital Ally Inc. has a consensus price target of $6, and a 402.13% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Digital Ally Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.9% of Transcat Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 16.5% of Digital Ally Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Transcat Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digital Ally Inc. -32.06% -26.94% -6.43% 8.11% 18.52% 19.4% Transcat Inc. 1.55% 1.94% -0.62% 8.52% 46.73% 27.29%

For the past year Digital Ally Inc. has weaker performance than Transcat Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Transcat Inc. beats Digital Ally Inc.

Transcat, Inc. provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services. This segment also provides CalTrak, a proprietary document and asset management system that is used to integrate and manage the workflow of its calibration service centers and customersÂ’ assets; CalTrak Online, which provides its customers with Web-based asset management capability, as well as an off-site archive of calibration and other service records; and Compliance, Control and Cost, a cloud-based customer portal and asset management tool. The Distribution segment distributes approximately 100,000 test, measurement, and control instruments for customersÂ’ test and measurement instrumentation needs. This segment markets and sells its products through Website, digital and print advertising, proactive outbound sales, and an inbound call center. The company provides services and products to highly regulated industries, principally life science, which includes companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and other FDA-regulated industries; and additional industries, including industrial manufacturing, oil and gas and alternative energy, aerospace and defense, and other industries that require accuracy in processes and confirmation of the capabilities of their equipment. Transcat, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.